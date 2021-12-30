ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Point Central casts spell on Sherrard 38-31

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Camp Point Central nabbed it to nudge past Sherrard 38-31 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29. The first quarter gave Camp...

qctimes.com

ClutchPoints

Bulls lose key piece for 2-4 weeks

The Chicago Bulls have gotten some tough news as they have found out that Javonte Green has a groin injury and will be out for two to four weeks. This is a tough blow for the Bulls because Green has actually been playing some good basketball this season. When he is on the court, the Bulls are six points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court than when he is off.
NBA
State
Illinois State
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball flips the script at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK. (KSNT) – The Cowboys have been KU’s kryptonite in recent years, but the Jayhawks changed that Tuesday night. KU beat Oklahoma State 74-63 in the teams’ Big 12 opener. The teams entered the half tied at 29, but the Jayhawks took advantage of the Cowboys’ poor perimeter shooting. Mitch Lightfoot replaced David McCormack’s […]
Quad-Cities Times

CCIW reverses course, basketball games will not be forfeited

Back in December, the Augustana College women’s basketball team was awarded a forfeit victory when the North Park University program was not able to compete because of health and safety issues resulting from positive COVID-19 tests. At the time, Augie coach Mark Beinborn said he would rather play the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Woodhull Al/Cam knocks out victory on Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 78-67

Woodhull Al/Cam handed Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield a tough 78-67 loss at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your...
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Hawkeye women welcome return to Big Ten play

The wait ends Thursday night for the 22nd-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team when the Hawkeyes finally get the chance to build on their 1-0 start in Big Ten play. Coach Lisa Bluder said Wednesday it seems like an eternity since Iowa opened conference play on Dec. 5 with a win over Michigan State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Cowboys Fall at Home to #6 Kansas

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went on a 16-0 run to take the lead early in the second half against 6th-ranked Kansas, but couldn’t keep up with the Jayhawks down the stretch, losing 74-63 on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Kansas missed their final 20...
KANSAS STATE
Times Herald-Record

High school boys basketball: O'Neill's Ben Aprilante voted Varsity845 Player of the Week

James I. O'Neill's Ben Aprilante was voted the winner of the Varsity 845 High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week, for games played Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Aprilante recorded 51.13% of the online voting conducted Monday and concluding Wednesday afternoon. Washingtonville's Brenden Graham finished second with 44.14%. Kingston's Ke'montae Thawe was third at 1.93%.
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
Quad-Cities Times

Fanfest on ice: Cardinals cancel Winter Warm-Up, all caravans

With a lockout that shows no immediate signs of ending and renewed concerns about widespread spikes in COVID-19 infections, the Cardinals completely canceled their annual festival for fans that is meant to signal the approaching warmth of spring. Instead, there's just the ongoing labor chill in the air. The Cardinals...
MLB
Quad-Cities Times

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 8th consecutive win

The Chicago Bulls are on a hot streak and lead the Eastern Conference by two games after Monday night’s victory over the Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to eight games. The 102-98 win was followed by frustration, however, among the Bulls players and coaches. DeMar DeRozan stayed behind...
NBA
The Trussville Tribune

Springville foils Leeds comeback attempt

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor  SPRINGVILLE – Down three points and with possession of the ball, Leeds’ Tanner Chambers had a clear shot at a last-second three-pointer to tie Springville, a shot that could have capped a remarkable comeback for the Green Wave. The shot was up. The aim was true. But the trajectory was […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL

