Coming into Tuesday’s game against McCracken County, the Lady Marshals have won 16 of the 19 games the two teams have played since 2013. Two of those three have come under fourth-year Head Coach Scott Sivills. Sivills and the Lady Mustangs picked up their fourth win in program history over the Lady Marshals on Tuesday 56-34.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO