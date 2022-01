FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says it’s “just rumours” that Lewis Hamilton will retire from Formula 1 before the 2022 season.There have been reports the British driver doesn’t want to race again due to the circumstances at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton was overtaken on the last lap by Max Verstappen to be denied a record eighth world title after race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not.Hamilton has hardly been seen in public since, only being pictured at Windsor Castle after being given his knighthood.Ben Sulayem said: “No, I don’t think so, they...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO