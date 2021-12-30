ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Spring Feels Like A Long Time Ago For The New York Islanders ... And Everyone Else

By Jerry Beach
 6 days ago
There have been multiple moments at UBS Arena this month that seemed like a natural continuation of last spring’s surreal playoff run by the New York Islanders. The feelings of destiny and sentimentality that accompanied the raucous closing out of Nassau Coliseum were omnipresent Dec. 11, when the Islanders beat the...

www.forbes.com

KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
