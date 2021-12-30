News From the Superintendent - Dec. 30, 2021

I can tell you the last semester was hard on families, staff and students. After last spring, we thought the summer would bring an end to COVID-19. We planned for a great start to the year, which included activities of a normal year. We found out on Day One and Day Two of school that we were still in the middle of a pandemic. Now at the beginning of the new year 2022, we find ourselves still in the middle of a pandemic and still struggling with the various expectations that this health crisis brings to our community. Although hard, it was a great start to the school year. Students are in school with face-to-face instruction and are still able to participate in most of the activities that we have offered in the past.

