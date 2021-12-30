ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News From the Superintendent - Dec. 30, 2021

Northwest Signal
 6 days ago

What is the role of a coach? I see it as providing guidance to a person in a specific area or sport to optimize that person’s ability. It’s the opportunity to help shape the athlete/person. Coaches have played a big role in my life. Most likely, coaches...

Times Herald-Record

High school boys basketball: O'Neill's Ben Aprilante voted Varsity845 Player of the Week

James I. O'Neill's Ben Aprilante was voted the winner of the Varsity 845 High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week, for games played Dec. 19-Jan. 2.  Aprilante recorded 51.13% of the online voting conducted Monday and concluding Wednesday afternoon. Washingtonville's Brenden Graham finished second with 44.14%. Kingston's Ke'montae Thawe was third at 1.93%. High school...
Message from AP Schools Superintendent David Alexander

There is always a feeling of gratitude and accomplishment to get to the end of the first semester of a school year and the end of a calendar year. Our students have demonstrated great effort, as we can always count on them to do, to continue personal progress towards attaining their academic goals, and we are always grateful for their cooperation and commitment to personal excellence. We are so grateful to be working with parents and families of students who support our schools, support their children’s teachers, hold us accountable, and extend the hand of friendship to build and cultivate positive relationships for the good of this community’s children.
From the superintendent’s desk

I can tell you the last semester was hard on families, staff and students. After last spring, we thought the summer would bring an end to COVID-19. We planned for a great start to the year, which included activities of a normal year. We found out on Day One and Day Two of school that we were still in the middle of a pandemic. Now at the beginning of the new year 2022, we find ourselves still in the middle of a pandemic and still struggling with the various expectations that this health crisis brings to our community. Although hard, it was a great start to the school year. Students are in school with face-to-face instruction and are still able to participate in most of the activities that we have offered in the past.
