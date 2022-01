The Modern Warfare MP5 continues to be a staple pick within Warzone pro Swagg has a high-damage loadout that is perfect for Caldera. While the MP40 and MAC-10 currently dominate Warzone’s best SMG category, the MP5 continues to see a fair amount of play. Not only has this lightning-fast weapon proved popular since the game’s first season, but the Modern Warfare SMG can hit extremely hard. This is especially true when you use Swagg’s best MP5 loadout.

