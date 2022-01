Regarding The End of Patience…12/23 by Dave Perry: Perry is usually the optimistic writer in the Sentinel, but not in this article. Unfortunately his comments on our and our neighbors are correct. We have become so self-centered and entitled we show no love and compassion to others especially those less fortunate. Is this behavior what we want to be remembered for in the future?? Not me! Some great philosopher once said, “A society will be judged by how it treats the least fortunate.” We will be judged very poorly by this definition!

