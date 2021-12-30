Latent Design is making change in Chicago

In interior design, there are a lot of different aspects to think about. For example, if you have an indoor space with lots of cool colors (like blues and greens), then the exterior should have warmer yellows and oranges. This is because complementary colors look good together when they are used in opposition to each other-it’s best not to stick with one color scheme for your whole house or else everything will feel closed off and too uniform. The outside of the house can also be designed by contrasting materials that work well inside the home-for example, wood on the inside could be paired with stone on the outside. There are many ways to make sure your exterior design matches your interior design. In this article, we will focus on specific elements that are both practical and should be incorporated with the overall feel, which may be harder to do. However, it is important to keep in mind that the functionality of the space should never be compromised with design as it kind of goes in the realm of absurdity.

