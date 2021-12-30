The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China

Among seven species of the order Eulipotyphla (from southern Gansu and northern Sichuan Provinces, Central China) studied cytogenetically, karyotypes of one talpid species, Uropsilus aff. soricipes (2n"‰="‰36, NFa"‰="‰54), and three soricid species, Chodsigoa hypsibia (2n"‰="‰65, NFa"‰="‰66), Sorex cansulus (2n"‰="‰42, NFa"‰="‰64) and Sorex thibetanus (2n"‰="‰42, NFa"‰="‰60), are described cytogenetically for the first time. All four species are endemic to China with distribution ranges restricted to the Qinghai"“Tibet Plateau and adjacent mountain ranges. The Ch. hypsibia karyotype consists of mostly acrocentric autosomes and one metacentric pair of autosomes; besides, a B chromosome was identified. No polymorphism was detected among karyotypes of other species, including shrews Sorex bedfordiae (2n"‰="‰26, NFa"‰="‰44), Anourosorex squamipes (2n"‰="‰48, NFa"‰="‰92) and Crocidura suaveolens (2n"‰="‰40, NFa"‰="‰44). The Chinese shrew mole U. aff. soricipes and three shrew species (S. bedfordiae, Ch. hypsibia and A. squamipes) represent autochthonous fauna of Central/Western China, whereas S. thibetanus, S. cansulus and C. suaveolens belong to phylogenetic groups occurring mostly to the north and west from China; therefore, they should be considered relatively recent colonisers. Thus, considering the relationships of the species within phylogenetic groups, our results on karyotypes are in good agreement with molecular genetic data.

