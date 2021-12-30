ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 2050 known species, Begonia is one of the largest plant genera. Since most Begonias are small weeds, a Begonia taller than a human is a very unusual sight. However, the newly discovered Begonia gigantica is one of the few exceptions. In 2019, Dr. Daike Tian and his...

www.eurekalert.org

Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibet#Asia#Species#Pensoft Publishers#Phytokeys#Endangered#Chinese#Chenshan Herbarium#Guinness World Records
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: China’s COVID-19 focus shifts to a historic city

As COVID cases continue to rise across the islands and the country, there are also growing concerns in China. The current focus is a historic city in the center of the country — but there are also broader issues at stake. The Chinese city of Xi’an is well known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

How China Snuffed Out Threats Across Asia in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - China spent much of 2021 addressing threats across Asia with a growing sophistication - the result of economic clout and superpower status - that tolerated few compromises, Asia experts say. In the diplomacy department, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in November his country would always be...
INDIA
Nature.com

High diversity of small insectivorous mammals on Qinghai"“Tibet Plateau and first description of karyotype for four endemics of China

Among seven species of the order Eulipotyphla (from southern Gansu and northern Sichuan Provinces, Central China) studied cytogenetically, karyotypes of one talpid species, Uropsilus aff. soricipes (2n"‰="‰36, NFa"‰="‰54), and three soricid species, Chodsigoa hypsibia (2n"‰="‰65, NFa"‰="‰66), Sorex cansulus (2n"‰="‰42, NFa"‰="‰64) and Sorex thibetanus (2n"‰="‰42, NFa"‰="‰60), are described cytogenetically for the first time. All four species are endemic to China with distribution ranges restricted to the Qinghai"“Tibet Plateau and adjacent mountain ranges. The Ch. hypsibia karyotype consists of mostly acrocentric autosomes and one metacentric pair of autosomes; besides, a B chromosome was identified. No polymorphism was detected among karyotypes of other species, including shrews Sorex bedfordiae (2n"‰="‰26, NFa"‰="‰44), Anourosorex squamipes (2n"‰="‰48, NFa"‰="‰92) and Crocidura suaveolens (2n"‰="‰40, NFa"‰="‰44). The Chinese shrew mole U. aff. soricipes and three shrew species (S. bedfordiae, Ch. hypsibia and A. squamipes) represent autochthonous fauna of Central/Western China, whereas S. thibetanus, S. cansulus and C. suaveolens belong to phylogenetic groups occurring mostly to the north and west from China; therefore, they should be considered relatively recent colonisers. Thus, considering the relationships of the species within phylogenetic groups, our results on karyotypes are in good agreement with molecular genetic data.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New species of orchids discovered in Sichuan, China

During an investigation of wild orchid resources in Sichuan Province (the second National Key Protected Wild Plant Resources Survey), researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with staffs of Wolong National Nature Reserve, jointly discovered and named a new orchid species. This new speices,...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a new...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

U.S. Equity Futures Dip; China Tech Bolsters Asia: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks got a fillip Friday from a rally in a Hong Kong technology gauge following a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese shares. U.S. equity futures fell after Wall Street dipped from a record in thin year-end trading. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose about 3.5%, while Chinese shares overall advanced....
STOCKS
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE

