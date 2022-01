Q: I live in one of the small brick houses built in South Arlington during the 1930s. There are several places on our westward-facing exterior wall where the plaster on the inside wall bubbles up. I've tried scraping, patching and repainting, but it always comes back. I think there may be water coming through the brick or where grout on the exterior has fallen out. What do I do to make the exterior brick wall waterproof? Or how do I patch the grout?

11 DAYS AGO