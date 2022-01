Iconic diner chain Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) stock saw growth slow in the latter part of the year with the rise in COVID and supply chain disruptions. The Company has 70% of its domestic stores operating on average 18 hours per day and 45% operating at 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The Company opened seven franchise restaurants including four in Canada in Q3 2021. Over 90% of its franchise restaurants exceeded the 70% of 2019 sales threshold covering fixed and variable costs. Dine in sales were the highest since January 2021. Despite a flat forecast for full-year 2021, shares again it a bottom off the $13.32 level as it attempts to turn back up. Prudent investors seeking exposure in one of the most durable leading diner franchises can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Denny’s.

11 HOURS AGO