CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said that is has arrested a dozen people as part of an effort to crack down on the distribution of fentanyl. CPPD said it has issued 13 federal indictments for possession of and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, with 12 people arrested so far. The department also seized more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, with a street value of over $1 million.

1 HOUR AGO