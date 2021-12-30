Arby's Classic Day 3

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and consider other schools. A new report indicates he may already have one destination at the top of his list. Williams is eyeing Georgia as a potential transfer destination, according to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports. The...
Plenty of college football players rushed into the transfer portal immediately at the end of the 2021 regular season, but on Monday, one of the biggest names in the sport threw his hat into the ring on the late side. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Greg McElroy didn’t waste any time in making his pick for the national championship game. During a segment on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama with Paul Finebaum, McElroy explained why he’s already set in his thinking. “I cannot pick...
You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded. Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.
The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
Luke Owens confirmed via text message that he has stepped down as the head football coach of the Wise County Central Warriors. Owens spent eight seasons at the helm of the program and went 43-42 with six playoff berths and two regional runner-up finishes. Central finished as Region 2D runner-up...
The Mountain 7 is unquestionably the top girls basketball district in far Southwest Virginia and league play begins on Tuesday night with a marquee matchup. Wise County Central (7-2) hosts Ridgeview (8-1) at 6:30 p.m. in a highly-anticipated showdown between two teams many figure will still be playing come March.
The Chicago Bulls sent Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung to their G League affiliate on Tuesday. McClung had been with the NBA club since Dec. 22 after signing consecutive 10-day contracts and appeared in one game on Dec. 29, scoring two points and hitting his only shot attempt in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Not much went right for the football team at Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, but Noah Sage of the Hokies did get to experience a rather unforgettable moment. The former Lee High standout played in his first collegiate game, seeing time on the defensive line for a series in Tech’s 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
BLACKSBURG, Va. — When the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had two long layoffs because of COVID-19 issues last season, it lost its first game back after each layoff. It happened again Tuesday. After going 12 straight days without playing a game because of COVID-19 issues on the...
Monday marked a month since the Powell Panthers won the TSSAA Class 5A state football title with a 42-34 victory over the Page Patriots at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga and assistant coach Pace Melvin still marvels at the achievement. “ I can’t put into words the feeling we had as...
Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez is one of the best boys basketball players in far Southwest Virginia and he showcased why once again on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 big man delivered another big-time performance with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals as the Eagles earned a 65-52 Cumberland District win over the Eastside Spartans.
As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
