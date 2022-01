Whether you’re in a state of argh, ugh, or similar, might I suggest a healthy dose of ahhh? To find this remedy, proceed directly to Sedona. There you will find the Amara Resort and Spa, a retreat within a retreat. Spa enthusiasts will, of course, want to book a spa treatment (as of the writing of this post it’s best to book six to eight weeks in advance). In addition to favorites like the Rain Dance massage—complete with lavender, rosemary, and sage oils concluded with a delectable warm-oil scalp massage—spa-goers can also take advantage of a relaxation and steam room. But, massages, facials, body scrubs, and other treatments aren’t the only ways to wind down at Amara.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO