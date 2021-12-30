Something to celebrate

It’s time to channel your inner Alec Trebek. Tuesday is the day designated to celebrate all things trivia related. In honor of fun (and maybe useless) facts, here are some bits of trivia about the other days to celebrate this week:. Thursday: Bacon helped make bombs during World...
Christmas is coming for those who celebrate — and the holiday season is already here. For many of us, there’s a drumming urge to welcome it all back emphatically. Stringing fence lights and staging trees earlier and earlier, we hope to be swept away into something larger than ourselves.
As years go, 2021 has been a doozy. The news has been filled with so many disheartening stories about politics, pandemics, hurricanes, tornadoes, shootings and economic woes that most of us are looking forward to flipping our calendars to 2022. Yep, 2021 has been a drag — but my experience...
Do you remember your mindset this time last year? I remember having that beautiful, story book of a white Christmas. Though the world seemed to hang in chaos, there was hope that surely the new year would be better, well, was it? It seemed that this year had just as many trials and tribulations. I had one of the worst holiday seasons that I have ever endured due to an unexpected death of a loved one and let’s not even talk about all the crazy happenings of the past year!
Napa Valley Radio Station KVON flipped to 100% Spanish starting this week. The station say Its rebrand is to MegaMix with the mission to super-serve the Spanish-speaking community in the Napa Valley. DODD’S AUTHORED BILLS. Bills authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd that went into effect Jan. 1:. •...
My brother and father would pull out my mother’s childhood train set and spend the afternoon trying to get it to chug around the Christmas tree. Some years, their hours on the floor would result in cheers once the fake smoke puffed out of the engine and lights shone as the train came around the bend. There were some failed attempts, which resulted in more time together in the workshop before my dad packed away the train for next year. This year, I mailed my nephew and father’s namesake, Jack Colbert IV, a train set for under his tree. Facetiming my brother while they set it up instantly made us both feel connected to our father, who hasn’t been with us for 20 Christmases.
An earworm is a song or song fragment that gets stuck in your head, on endless repeat, for a day or a week or more. According to the experts, about 90 percent of people experience one at least once a week. Advertising slogans or catchphrases might not be earworms, exactly, but they do tend to […]
After shutting its doors and remaining closed for seven months, Ganly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Lower Heidelberg Township reopened last week under new ownership. But while Ganly’s returns with some notable changes, including a renovated patio and interior as well as new menu items, it was equally important that some things remained the same, said managing partner Miranda Reedy.
I love surprises. I love to bring happiness to people. But when I was a child I didn’t like to keep secrets. I even got into trouble a few times for telling my brothers and sisters what they were going to get for Christmas. It was just too good to sit on.
The turn of the calendar brings with it the hope of a healthier 2022 and the promise of an intriguing theatrical schedule at TADA Productions. "We've scheduled some shows I've always wanted to do," said Bob Rook, managing artistic director at the Historic Haymarket theater at 701 P St. "I think we have something for everyone."
Since 1967, Kings Family Restaurant has been a part of the fabric of Pittsburgh.Â A place where our guests feel at home connecting over a hearty dinner with the family, or catching up with friends over a slice of homemade Apple pie and a... Is this your business?. Promote...
Fatima’s Fusion Flavors, which opened Dec. 11 in Manchester, is a fusion-style halal restaurant, combining Indian and Bengali food and American food. The idea for the fusion came from owner Ahmed Jilu, a native of Bangladesh, who has always dreamed of opening a halal restaurant, and his wife Luthfa, and their American-born kids Tashfia, Tahsin, Tahira and Mahdi. “There’s not much halal food ...
You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
The Queen of England is a creature of habit who, according to Britroyals, is what helped her earn the public's respect and affection. Devoted to her duties, the Queen is a constant source of strength and familiarity among her Nation. Queen Elizabeth II is revered for her no-nonsense approach to...
When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
This ground beef taco casserole recipe is an easy family-friendly meal that works on many levels:. It’s quick to put together and bakes in just 20 minutes. If your kids like tacos, they should like this, too!. You can use different variations of canned tomatoes and cheeses to make...
