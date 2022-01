The Library Advisory Board has decided to keep certain educational books regarding alternative and/or graphic sexuality, many of them for the young, on its public shelves. I do not intend in this space to discuss questions of sexual morality. What would be the use? No doubt the board based its decisions on principles of inclusivity and freedom of speech. But I would like for them, for all, to consider the ramifications of another principle: the principle of stewardship.

13 DAYS AGO