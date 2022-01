COLDWATER — The Coldwater Lady Cardinals opened their post holiday schedule on the hardwood with a solid win Tuesday night, defeating the visitors from Okemos by the score of 49-35. “The game is so much easier when you can put the ball in the bucket,” said Coldwater head coach Ken Smoker. “Jaleah Sloan came in and made two shots in a row from the perimeter and Elli Foley was red hot in the second quarter. I felt we did a great job of playing our 2-3 zone but we have a lot of work to do on our press as it has been nothing but a sieve the last two games.”

COLDWATER, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO