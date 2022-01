The end of the Big 12 football season is unfortunately here. After a full week of Big 12 bowl games last week, Tuesday night was the grand finale of the Big 12 bowl season as Kansas State took on LSU in the Texas Bowl. It was a game to remember because it was Skylar Thompson’s last game at Kanas State and because the Wildcats put on a beat down to remember on LSU. Here are my five thoughts on Kansas State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO