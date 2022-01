2021 was a great year for Phoenix Suns basketball, and hopefully 2022 will bring more of the same. Although the Suns’ 2021 was fantastic, they’ve started 2022 in a bit of a precarious position, as COVID protocols have finally made their way to the Suns organization. Since last episode, the Suns went just 2-2, having to rely heavily on Jalen “Stix” Smith and an assortment of new faces, including... Bismack Biyombo? There wasn’t much to learn this week in terms of X’s and O’s, but we did learn about Cam Johnson Thursdays, and we think you’ll want to learn about them too!

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO