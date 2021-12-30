Georgetown Prep knocks out victory on Carmel 55-42

Zach Powers of Henrico was one of eight Belmont University students to produce a 32-minute documentary during the spring 2021 semester titled, “How Did We Get Here? Nashville Surviving 2020.” The crew spent 13 weeks chronicling the impact of multiple crises on the city of Nashville including the COVID-19 pandemic, protests over racial justice, an election and a Christmas Day bombing. Powers handled all of the location recording and most of the post-production mixing on the film. He also assisted in video production and editing. Powers recently graduated from Belmont with a major in audio engineering technology and a minor in video production.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO