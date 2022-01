XRP was rejected firmly at the $1 mark, which was both a higher timeframe significant level as well as a round number resistance. Since that rejection last week, XRP has formed a series of lower highs. The $0.88 area, which was important on a longer-term outlook, has also been lost to the bears. Over the next few days, XRP could dip to $0.8 once more. The bulls have already stepped in with some strength in this area, but their strength could have waned upon repeated tests of the same level.

6 HOURS AGO