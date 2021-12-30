ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

Bradford Era
 6 days ago

The Myanmar military is reverting to a strategy of massacres and scorched-earth tactics like...

www.bradfordera.com

The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
abc17news.com

Photos of aftermath of massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

BANGKOK (AP) — Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village in Kayah state spread on social media and fueled outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The international aid group Save the Children says two of its staffers are missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The accounts could not be independently verified. The U.S. Embassy in Myanmar says it’s appalled by the barbaric attack in Kayah state that killed at least 35 civilians, including women and children.
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
Bradford Era

Poultry farm damaged in Syria air strike

Syrian civil defence group the White Helmets have released video showing an airstrike that damaged a poultry farm in rebel-held Idlib province. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/20b7ae1cb01344399e407e39c78e67fd.
Bradford Era

Election lies spawn deadly assault on US Capitol

Ample video evidence has emerged over the last year of what happened during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. It rebuts former President Donald Trump's persistent promotion of lies about the attack and about the 2020 election. (Jan. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
AFP

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton peace collapse

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television network close to him, ramping up pressure over fears his secessionist moves will undo a fragile 25-year-old peace. Also hit with sanctions Wednesday was Alternativna Televizija, a prominent television network in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka that is owned by a company linked to Dodik's son.
