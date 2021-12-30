Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?

2 DAYS AGO