Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
The St. Louis Blues are in first place in the Central Division, and their success should be credited to disgruntled superstar Vladimir Tarasenko. St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko famously made headlines over the offseason demanding a trade after not being happy with the way his shoulder surgeries were handled.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature...
SEATTLE (AP) — After a day full of obstacles — including traveling the morning of the game and a series of false positive COVID-19 tests — the Vancouver Canucks savored getting the best of their new Pacific Northwest rivals again. Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period...
With Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Craig Berube had the opportunity to reunite the potent Russian line. Instead, he kept the Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line together. And as you may have noticed, it worked out just fine in a...
CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Rodrigues and Rust each scored twice as the Pens built a 6-1 lead in the first...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets overcame a first-period, two-goal deficit to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 Sunday in their return from a two-week hiatus. Mattias Janmark scored twice for Vegas in the third period, including a tying goal with...
With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading Dallas over Oklahoma City. Doncic played with a long brace on his left knee and saw just over 31 minutes in his first game in 23 days. Josh Giddey, back after three games in the health and safety protocols, had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, becoming the youngest NBA player to have a triple-double at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days.
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. “I caught it and I knew it was good,” Bey said of he winning...
Comments / 0