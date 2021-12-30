COVID Outbreak Reported On Board Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cruise passengers on the Queen Mary 2 are spending extra days on Barbados because of a COVID outbreak onboard.

Parent company Carnival UK says as a precaution, the ship is waiting for additional staff to arrive.

The 28-day cruise department Southampton, England, on Dec. 13 and left New York City on Dec. 22 , bound for the Caribbean.

Some travelers will be flown back to New York City on Jan. 2. The remaining passengers will cruise back to England once there’s enough staff.