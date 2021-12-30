ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

2 wounded in gym during prep basketball tournament at Catawba College

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2fUv_0dYptku400

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were wounded during a shooting at a high school basketball tournament at Catawba College in North Carolina on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident began with a fight near the concession stand of the gym, the Salisbury Post reported. West Rowan High School was leading North Rowan High School 33-27 at halftime during the Sam Moir Basketball Tournament when the shots were fired, according to the newspaper.

Salisbury police said two male juveniles were shot in the lobby area of Goodman Gym, WRAL-TV reported. One juvenile was taken to Baptist Hospital while the other was taken to Rowan Medical Center, the television station reported.

Police did not release the age of the two victims.

Investigators estimated that between 300 to 400 people were attending the game, WGHP-TV reported. The school district tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m. EST that the remainder of the tournament had been canceled.

Around 8:30 p.m., EST Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place order for those who were currently on campus, WSOC-TV reported. Two hours later, the college announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. However, residents on campus were asked to remain indoors until 6 a.m., the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Sports
Salisbury, NC
Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#The Salisbury Post#West Rowan High School#North Rowan High School#Goodman Gym#Wral Tv#Baptist Hospital#Rowan Medical Center#Wghp Tv#Est Catawba College#Wsoc Tv#Rsschoolsnc#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy