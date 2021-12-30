ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Editorial: Abbott silent in COVID-19 fight

By Express-News Editorial Board
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a politician fails to use his platform to help his constituents, it is mute testament to his lack of leadership. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has remained silent in the midst of the latest COVID-19 health crisis — the rapid spread of the omicron variant. When he has...

Don Towery
5d ago

What can he say. He's against mask, he's against the vaccine, he's against admitting that Covid is killing his base. Talibangelist leader Abbott is against all of these things, yet he's vaccinated, wears a mask, while taking Bribes from Corporations, and killing off the people.

Reply(14)
28
Mike Duffy
5d ago

He's been anything but silent on Covid. You liberal hacks that keep fabricating new fantasy land inventions on how to dwindle Govenor Abbott's popularity and coming up short every time. And your answer is a resounding " hit and run drunk driver who lied about his heritage and ran a bad run town to worse"? Protecting people rights is what we do in Texas, that goes from Vax Nazis too! If you believe this vaccine works then get all three and your booster, give the crap to your kids when the inventor Dr. Malone and 16,000 other scientist and doctors tell you not to. 3 billion in test stations and infusion stations in Texas. Fighting immigration for our safety. Your not convincing anyone who did not vote for him last time, nor will you lies.

Reply(10)
20
Kelly Hill
5d ago

Vote Abbott out! Please make sure your Voters Registration Card is up to date and run to the polls at election time.

Reply(4)
20
