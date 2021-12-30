They’re here: Baylor and Ole Miss arrive for Allstate Sugar Bowl

Because of Covid precautions, Baylor and Ole Miss delayed their arrivals for the Allstate Sugar Bowl until Wednesday.

Baylor is 11-2, after a 2-7 season in 2020. Second-year head coach Dave Aranda is the former LSU defensive coordinator. Baylor won the Big 12 championship game on December 4th, a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

Ole Miss is 10-2 on the season. Its last game was November 25th, a 31-21 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Under head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels are the only team in the nation with four runners who have rushed for at least 500 yards.

The SEC, as of Wednesday night, was 0-4 in bowl games, with all four losses being to non-Power 5 teams.

Here’s field preparations at the Caesars Superdome for Saturday night’s scheduled 7:45 pm kickoff.

Ole Miss is a one-point favorite in the game. The total is 55 and a half.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.