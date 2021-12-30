ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Snow A Welcomed Sight At ‘Hi Banks Resort’

By Mason Kroll
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDENBERG, Minn. – With plenty of snow on the ground and cold air now settled in Hi Banks Resort is ready...

OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort reports 100 inches of snow over multi-day storm

Colorado has been getting hammered with snow over the past couple weeks and the San Juan Mountains have seen some of the highest totals thus far. According to Silverton Mountain ski area, they recently got 100 inches of snow over the course of nine days to end December – what they're saying has brought some of the best coverage they've ever seen.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
107.9 LITE FM

Why Every Idahoan Should Be Praying for More Snow

Everyone remembers the excitement of the first snowfall of the year. We all hear comments on how pretty the white stuff is on the ground and how majestic our mountains look covered in snow. Then the harsh reality of shoveling our sidewalks, driveways, and anything else we walk on hits us like a blast of cold arctic air.
Outside Online

Ski Resorts with Lift Tickets for Under $50

If you’ve gone up to a lift-ticket window at a major ski resort in the U.S. over the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that prices aren’t what they used to be. According to the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), the average weekend regular-season walk-up ticket price across the country is now $142.
Summit Daily News

Shabbat on Snow returns to Copper Mountain Resort

Rabbi Jamie Korngold, known as the Adventure Rabbi, is returning to Copper Mountain Resort for her Shabbat on Snow services. Shabbat on Snow started in 2001, and it combines Shabbat and skiing for a brief, 15-minute period. On Saturday, Jan. 8, Shabbat on Snow will be held at the nature...
WCVB

Worker at Jiminy Peak ski resort struck, killed by snow groomer

A worker at a Massachusetts ski resort died when the snowmobile she was on was struck by a snow groomer that was backing up. The Berkshire district attorney's office said Wednesday that the death of 30-year-old Kimberlee Francoeur, of Lanesborough, at the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock late Tuesday morning appears to be accidental.
MIX 106

FOX 21 Online

Winter Freezing Fish Lake Energizes Anglers, Local Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.- For residents and businesses around smaller bodies of water like Fish Lake in Duluth, winter with its frozen water and snowy trails bring back anglers, snowmobilers, and a much-needed boost to local business and life. “Especially when we get snow on the ground, we get more snowmobilers that...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Homewood Mtn Resort celebrates 60 years

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – Homewood Mountain Resort turned 60 years old this year and is celebrating with 262 inches this ’21-22 season alone. While the mountain received its first rope tow in the summer of 1962, its history goes back way longer. When talking about Lake Tahoe history, it’s...
KIDO Talk Radio

FOX 21 Online

Preparing Christmas Trees for Proper Disposal

DULUTH, Minn. – The end of the Christmas holiday season means people with live trees will need a place to properly dispose of them. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is reminding people that they cannot be part of curbside pickup. They will need to be dropped off at one of 11 locations in Duluth and Carlton County.
The Oregonian

Mount Hood ski resorts open after 2 days of closures

Both of the biggest ski resorts on Mount Hood were open for business Wednesday after road closures forced them to shut down for two days. Timberline Lodge reported more than 3 feet of new snow in the past 72 hours. None of it has been touched by skiers or snowboarders after U.S. 26, the main route to the mountain from Portland, was closed because of hazardous conditions Monday and Tuesday.
kptv.com

Timberline reopens after winter storm drops more than 3 feet of snow

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Timberline announced that it will be open for skiing and snowboarding Wednesday following a winter storm that brought unsafe conditions. The ski resort area was first closed Monday due to "extremely heavy and unsafe snow conditions." The ski area closed again Tuesday due to the closure of Highway 26 following heavy snowfall.
FOX 21 Online

Local Animal Shelters Taking Part in Viral #BettyWhiteChallenge

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The late Betty White is being honored with a new social media challenge. The idea says that on Jan. 17 — which would have been white’s 100th birthday, people should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in their area and donate $5 in White’s name.
