Economy

White Oaks keeps boosting NCWV economy

 6 days ago

Woody Thrasher’s timing may not be the best, but his vision — and perseverance — have been remarkable. Thrasher, along with Jack Keeley, started the White Oaks Business Park in the midst of the Great Recession in 2008. Now, 13-plus years later, he and his sons are growing the park to...

WVNews

Optimism key word for 2022

As Marion County bounds into the New Year, the one word that comes to mind after talking to area government and business leaders is “optimism.”. From finally moving past the restraints that COVID-19 has imposed, to recovering some of what the virus has caused us to lose, Marion County leaders are hopeful as the New Year dawns.
MARION COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
Biloxi Sun Herald

Project to boost Gulf Coast economy is a finalist for major federal funding

A coalition led by the University of Southern Mississippi that aims to jumpstart economic development on the Gulf Coast is a finalist for federal stimulus funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The Gulf Blue Initiative is one of 60 finalists for EDA’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” a program...
BILOXI, MS
The Saginaw News

Whitmer creates new rural development office to boost economy and housing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created a new state office focused on improving life in rural communities throughout Michigan. The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday establishing the Office of Rural Development, which is tasked with coordinating state and local officials on economic and workforce development, infrastructure, public health and environmental sustainability programs. Whitmer said the new office will play a crucial role in building a more prosperous rural economy.
AGRICULTURE
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
syracuse.com

Will there be another stimulus check because of omicron variant?

The rising case numbers of COVID-19 that have been attributed to the omicron variant have left some wondering if the federal government will distribute a fourth round of direct payments in the form of a stimulus check. In the past, the imminent or ongoing threat of another wave of COVID-19...
BUSINESS
WVNews

County commission looks at amending mass gathering ordinance

KINGWOOD — The debate on whether to amend Preston County’s mass gathering permit ordinance continued last week, while a promoter notified the county he intends to put on an outdoor music show this summer. Commissioners met in October with health department, EMS, 911 and police officials to discuss...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Record 4.5 million ‘Great Resignation’ workers quit their jobs in November – what this means for Biden

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in the month of November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which matched the series-high number of quit rates in September. But the number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million hires on the last business day of the month in a sign of concerns about the Omicron variant. That is a decrease of 529,000 job openings, or 6.6 per cent. The largest drops came in accommodation and food services, which saw a 261,000 drop; construction with a 110,000 job decrease; and nondurable good and manufacturing with a 66,000...
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

COLA Updates: New $1,657 Checks To Be Sent In 8 Days From January 12

The Social Security beneficiaries will receive a massive hike in the monthly wages after the 5.9% increase in COLA benefits. The growth results from a record rise in inflation at the end of 2021. The beneficiaries will start to receive monthly checks from January. The US Sun reports that the...
BUSINESS
WVNews

Agriculture Topics

The ‘Mortgage Lifter’ tomato has historical roots in West Virginia and central Appalachia. While the name ‘Mortgage Lifter’ is often a generic term for an heirloom, beefsteak tomato, the variety which is most often associated with West Virginia is the ‘Radiator Charlie Mortgage Lifter’ which is a red to pink beefsteak slicing tomato originally developed by M. C. Byles from Logan County, WV in the 1930s and ’40s. In addition, the ‘Estler Mortgage Lifter’, which is primarily a pink skin, beefsteak tomato is an excellent strain of ‘Mortgage Lifter’ that was originally selected in the 1920s by William Estler of Putnam County, West Virginia. Heirloom tomatoes often have superior flavor relative to most commercial hybrid tomato varieties. However, heirloom tomatoes often are soft and can be vulnerable to disease from high rainfall and humidity. As West Virginia continues to experience more erratic weather patterns, it is increasingly difficult to grow many of the heritage varieties from West Virginia in open-fields or gardens.
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

State's budget surpluses provide opportunity for brighter future

There are times in our lives when all the pieces just seem to come together in perfect harmony, and that is what we’re witnessing in West Virginia when it comes to the state revenue budget. An influx of federal dollars, a pent-up demand for some of the resources that...
POLITICS
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to consider ARPA fund disbursement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of Clarksburg City Council will be asked to consider approving disbursing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act during a regular meeting Thursday. Council will consider disbursing funds in an amount “not to exceed” $500,000 to the Public Works Department for the purchase...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia tourism projected to take off this summer with new sport: Kayaking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia flatwater trail commission will now move forward connecting resources for the state’s 14 water trails, including 88 miles of waterway being developed for paddling, kayaking, and fishing. “The flatwater trail commission has been in operation one year, and we’ve been reasonably successful...
The Independent

First Hispanic director of the Census Bureau sworn in

Robert Santos was sworn in Wednesday as the head of the nation's largest statistical agency, becoming the first Hispanic director of the U.S. Census Bureau.The former chief methodologist and vice president at the Urban Institute became the bureau's 26th director. The Senate in November approved Santos, a third-generation Mexican American statistician from San Antonio Texas for the job overseeing a bureau that conducts the once-a-decade census, often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization, as well as surveys that create the data infrastructure of the nation.In his new job, Santos will be responsible for leading the agency...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

Another Local Covid Surge

Monroe County Health officials say there have been nearly 11,000 new confirmed COVID cases in the county in the last seven days. The positive test rate has climbed above 17 percent. New cases per week among teenagers have doubled in the last eight weeks. More than 1600 COVID patients in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

