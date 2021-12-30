White Oaks keeps boosting NCWV economy

The ‘Mortgage Lifter’ tomato has historical roots in West Virginia and central Appalachia. While the name ‘Mortgage Lifter’ is often a generic term for an heirloom, beefsteak tomato, the variety which is most often associated with West Virginia is the ‘Radiator Charlie Mortgage Lifter’ which is a red to pink beefsteak slicing tomato originally developed by M. C. Byles from Logan County, WV in the 1930s and ’40s. In addition, the ‘Estler Mortgage Lifter’, which is primarily a pink skin, beefsteak tomato is an excellent strain of ‘Mortgage Lifter’ that was originally selected in the 1920s by William Estler of Putnam County, West Virginia. Heirloom tomatoes often have superior flavor relative to most commercial hybrid tomato varieties. However, heirloom tomatoes often are soft and can be vulnerable to disease from high rainfall and humidity. As West Virginia continues to experience more erratic weather patterns, it is increasingly difficult to grow many of the heritage varieties from West Virginia in open-fields or gardens.

