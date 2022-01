GRAFTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School varsity wrestling team traveled to Grafton last Thursday, December 30, 2021, to take part in the Grafton Duals meet. Despite not bringing a full roster to the meet, missing wrestlers in the 120, 170, 182, and 195-pound weight classifications due to either sickness or injury, the Bucs’ wrestlers compiled a 3-2 record on the mat against some of the state’s top competition. Their strong showing in Grafton sets the Bucs up for what promises to be a challenging run down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO