Bob Dunning: Unnatural people are people, too

I love this time of year, mostly because I get to learn about all the new laws the California Legislature has passed. I don’t have an exact count, but usually new laws number around 1,000 annually, which makes me wonder how we got by in the previous year without these supposedly...
I was watching the president on TV a few days before Christmas when he said he knows “how tired, worried and frustrated ” we are. I don’t know how he knows that, but he’s right. Indeed, I’m tired of winter, worried about our PG&E bill and...
OK, so the president of the United States said he’s going to send out untold numbers of home COVID test kits to every American who wants one. And, as a patriotic American, Californian and Davisite, I plan to do my part. True, it’s going to be some time before...
As Government Relations Director for the Black-Owned Government, DEI & Public Affairs firm Espousal Strategies, Deas will work to advance a range of critical issues that will help make a difference in our region. He has more than 20 years experience working in government relations, most recently at TriMet, in Congress working for U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, and in the Oregon Legislature. Joining Espousal Strategies allows the firm to expand its government relations practice. Deas was a key player in developing the transit sections of HB2017, Keep Oregon Moving transportation package that funded the largest investment in transit in Oregon's history. He has also served as a member of ODOT's Public Transportation Advisory Committee, on the board of the Oregon Transit Association. Espousal Strategies LLC is a boutique government, DEI, community and public affairs firm focused on collaborative problem solving, equity & inclusion, issue lobbying and coalition building.
U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole, R-Kansas, was a man of principle, and a man of the seasons. The world needed him, like they need him now, which is President Joe Biden. Yes, I am a Democrat, but I don’t believe them all —but most. I started under President Ronald Reagan’s administration and worked for U.S. Sen. Frank Murkowski, R-Alaska, he hired me in the U.S. Senate’s mail room. Plus, I went to the American University in Washington, D.C. At that time, I was one of the very few, if any, Natives that went to a university, and I worked for a U.S. Senator.
This year was supposed to be easier than last. Vaccines arrived, COVID cases were supposed to slow down, businesses were supposed to all open back up. And, in some ways, things have been better than in 2020. (At least we’re not all trapped at home 24/7, right?) But, as we prepare to enter year three of the pandemic, there are so many of us still struggling, and it’s become even more important that we learn to celebrate every little win.
Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative Washington state senator who led Donald Trump’s campaign in the north-western state and was an outspoken critic of Democratic governor Jay Inslee’s Covid-19 pandemic emergency orders, has died. He was 52. Ericksen’s death on Friday came weeks after he said he tested positive...
A day after losing a lawsuit challenging a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all National Guard members, state leaders were mostly quiet on their next steps, except to urge the Biden administration to strongly consider any exemption requests it receives. Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 unnamed...
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reinstated the ads account of the conservative children's book publisher, Heroes of Liberty, after it previously told the publisher that its account had been "permanently disabled." Facebook originally said that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy...
Anew state policy may require nearly 900,000 Californians to return their unemployment benefits because they may not have been working or looking for work. But some researchers worry the clawback campaign could force low-income individuals to pay back thousands of dollars they no longer have. The state Employment Development Department...
FRANKFORT — The Kentucky General Assembly kicked off the first day of its 2022 legislative session Tuesday, with Republicans in both chambers filing redistricting bills that are expected to speed to final passage by Saturday.
The full maps had not yet been shared publicly as of that afternoon, but Republican Senate President Robert Stivers...
