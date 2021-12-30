Kyle Markway: Re-signed by Rams

Matthew Stafford nearly doomed the Los Angeles Rams with his awful turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter and another interception into triple coverage on top of losing a fumble on the Rams’ first drive of the second half. They were able to come back and secure a 20-19 win, but Stafford made it much harder than it needed to be.
The Los Angeles Rams got a huge comeback victory on the road Sunday, beating the Ravens 20-19. It wasn’t all roses though for the Rams, as All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and teammate Taylor Rapp got into a fight on the field. Early in the first quarter, as the...
Although the San Francisco 49ers won a crucial game to keep their playoff hopes alive, they have to immediately start looking into next week’s game. A crucial part of that is the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, who underwent surgery on his right thumb. The procedure hasn’t totally ruled him out for next weekend’s away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman exited late in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. However, he was not among the names of injured players that head coach Kyle Shanahan rattled off during his post-game press conference. Instead, Dontae Johnson simply replaced Norman. Norman committed his sixth pass-interference penalty of...
The San Francisco 49ers have not lost to the Los Angeles Rams since 2018. They have won five straight against the division rival and have a chance to make it six consecutive on Sunday. How has Kyle Shanahan's squad been so dominant against Sean McVay's in recent years?. "I think...
Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday. Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”. Antonio Brown left the field of play on the...
When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
Sunday afternoon is a big one for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, 11-4 on the season, are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas has its eyes on a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Arizona is looking to get...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.
Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.
