ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kyle Markway: Re-signed by Rams

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Markway was signed to the Rams' practice squad Wednesday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s brutally honest reaction to question about 3 turnovers in Rams’ win vs. Ravens

Matthew Stafford nearly doomed the Los Angeles Rams with his awful turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter and another interception into triple coverage on top of losing a fumble on the Rams’ first drive of the second half. They were able to come back and secure a 20-19 win, but Stafford made it much harder than it needed to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#South Carolina#American Football#Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
49erswebzone

Kyle Juszczyk explains 49ers’ recent dominance over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have not lost to the Los Angeles Rams since 2018. They have won five straight against the division rival and have a chance to make it six consecutive on Sunday. How has Kyle Shanahan's squad been so dominant against Sean McVay's in recent years?. "I think...
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
The Spun

1 Team Named Most Likely Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
FanSided

Details of Antonio Brown meltdown keep getting more bizarre [Updated]

Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy