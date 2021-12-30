Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Won

Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 in Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

The Grizzlies advanced to 22-14 with the win, and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to 16-18 and are just 1-6 in their last seven games.

Morant had a huge night scoring 41 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

He also had made six three-pointers in the game.

After the big win, Morant sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Grizzlies were a playoff team last season, but this year they still have been one of the best surprise in the NBA, because of how big of a jump they've made.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

