Oak Hill, WV

Boys Basketball Roundup: Oak Hill picks up win over PikeView; Nicholas and Meadow Bridge fall

By Rusty Udy
 6 days ago
Oak Hill's Sammy Crist pump fakes during a game against Bluefield on Dec. 14.

Oak Hill 59, PikeView 27

Gardner – The Red Devils knocked down seven 3-pointers, four from Malachi Lewis, in a 59-27 win over PikeView on the road.

Lewis led the Oak Hill scoring with 20, while Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 and Sammy Crist scored 10.

Jared Vestal led the Panthers with nine points.

Oak Hill hosts Princeton Tuesday and PikeView hosts Independence the same night.

OH: 9 19 17 14 – 59

PV: 10 7 5 5 – 27

Oak Hill 59

Jacob Perdue 3, Leonard Farrow 4, Moses Manns 6, Sammy Crist 10, Trey Foster 1, Malachi Lewis 20, Cade Maynor 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12. Totals: 21 10-17 59.

PikeView 27

Nathan Riffe 6, Kameron Lawson 2, Dylan Blake 5, Brett Samasky 2, Zach Rose 3, Jared Vestal 9. Totals: 9 6-9 27.

3-pointers – OH: 7 (Perdue, Crist, Lewis, Maynor); PV: 3 (Riffe 2, Rose).

Sissonville 54, Nicholas County 46

Sissonville – The home-standing Indians pulled away from Nicholas County in the second half for a 54-46 win Wednesday.

Ben Smith led Sissonville (2-6) with 13 points, while Jake Wiseman and Ethan Taylor scored 11 points apiece.

Colby Pishner led all scorers with 20 points for the Grizzlies.

Nicholas County (0-5) travels to Herbert Hoover Wednesday.

NC: 11 11 11 13 – 46

S: 12 8 14 20 – 54

Nicholas County 46

Colby Pishner 20, Travis Smith 4, Ethan Collins 5, Gage Groggs 4, Trey Stump 2, Jaxson Morriston 4, Austin Altizer 1, Bryson Phipps 6. Totals: 17 12-15 46.

Sissonville 54

Jake Wiseman 11, Ethan Taylor 11, Ben Smith 13, Tanner Griffith 3, Ivan Jackson 9, Brandon Connor 7. Totals: 17 15-25 54.

3-pointers – NC: none; S: 5 (Wiseman, Smith, Griffith, Jackson, Connor).

Tucker County 70, Meadow Bridge 19

Hambleton – Meadow Bridge was no match for Class A No. 8 Tucker County Wednesday, falling to the Mountain Lions 70-19.

Ashton Lycliter led Tucker with 12 points and Levi Bennett added 11.

Rian Cooper had eight for the Wildcats who travel to Harman Thursday.

MB: 6 6 4 3 – 19

TC: 16 22 16 16 – 70

Meadow Bridge 19

Rian Cooper 8, Conner Mullins 3, Seaton Mullins 4, Dustin Adkins 4. Totals: 6 4-8 19.

Tucker County 70

Haden Wamsley 8, Ashton Lycliter 12, Maddex Anderson 4, Levi Bennett 11, Owen Knotts 6, Aaron Quattro 2, Trevon Banner 2, Ethan Rosenau 4, Roy Nester 8, Zach Long 9, Trenton Wilfong 4. Totals: 31 4-8 70.

3-pointers – MB: 3 (Cooper 2, C. Mullins); TC: 4 (Wamsley 2, Bennett, Nester).

