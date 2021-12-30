River of Lights is officially sold out

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness.
The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick.
The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves.
In short, the vessel’s...
