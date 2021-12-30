ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Opinion: COVID’s long haul

By Richard A. Greenwald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID still has us locked in its steely grip. We have been wrestling with it for over 20 months in multiple waves. In March 2020, we watched its sweep across the globe as an unchecked outbreak, forcing society to shut down to protect ourselves as the numbers of sick, hospitalized and...

AOL Corp

Doctor on COVID-19 testing lags: 'It's not useful if it's taking that long'

The COVID testing infrastructure in the U.S. is drawing heavy scrutiny once again amid the surge in cases resulting from the Omicron variant. “We just got an email that some PCRs are going to take up to 5-7 days for a turnaround,” Dr. Calvin Sun, a New York-based emergency medicine physician, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “That’s clinically useless to me because I have to expect that you’re going to somehow quarantine yourself right after that PCR test, walk through that full waiting room, walk outside, go into the subway, go home, and then quarantine for 5-7 days so that you finally get a phone call of what your status was 5-7 days ago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
williamsonhomepage.com

With Omicron surging, Piercey says COVID-19 likely to be with us for long haul

As of Monday, Dec. 20, the state is reporting a total of 20,644 deaths in Tennessee from COVID-19, spanning back from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey noted Wednesday, though, that about 70% of those deaths have occurred since August 2021 in the wake of the delta variant, with fatalities peaking in mid-September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

Opinion: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?

Scientists who’ve been reluctant to talk up any new COVID-19 treatment are suddenly using the expression “game changer” to describe the Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid. But the changed game will include rationing. It’s no coincidence that it works the same way as the drugs that changed everything...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theintelligencer.com

Opinion: COVID-19 test distribution should be reconsidered

Hours of neighborhood dogs barking at music pulsing through cracked-open car windows; drivers signaling that the holiday spirit of December 2021 is officially over, beeping and yelling out their windows at one another as they try to drive in opposite directions down a one-way lane, the other in a near-standstill.
TRAFFIC
Medscape News

Long COVID Is Pitting Patients Against Doctors. That's a Problem.

As of this month, nearly 250 million people around the world have recovered from Covid-19. But here, the word "recovered" refers only to the acute phase of the illness. Somewhere between 10 and 40 percent of Covid patients continue to experience symptoms several weeks to months after falling sick, a nebulous condition now referred to as post-Covid condition, or long Covid.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant to create a massive long-haul COVID wave in February, doctor predicts

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus may lead to a wave of long COVID patients in the beginning of 2022, a long-haul COVID expert recently told the Deseret News. Dr. Bruce Patterson, who works for single cell diagnostic company IncellDx and the Chronic Covid Treatment Center, told the Deseret News that it’s too early to see long COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mxdwn.com

Jeff Waters Of Annihilator Discusses Shifting Opinion on Long Covid: “I Understood It That That Was Real”

Jeff Waters, the guitarist of Annihilator, took the time to open up about his experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic. He took time to reveal the severity of his symptoms as he and his family had been diagnosed with the virus early in the pandemic, and he also mentioned the long term effects of the disease. Waters noted that he thought that the information given regarding long COVID, the various long-term effects of the virus after diagnosis, was politically driven, and has now changed his views. “And now I understood what I thought was such a goofy term – ‘long COVID.’ I was thinking, “oh, it’s another political bunch of bullshit.’ And then I understood it that that was real. …Because it took over six months,” he stated. For more details click here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Some say the U.S. is headed toward civil war. History suggests something else.

A year has passed since supporters of Donald Trump launched a physical assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral college ballots. A congressional select committee is investigating the violence and its sources, despite noncooperation from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other key figures. The nation continues to learn more disturbing information about how the attack was coordinated. Trump himself has still refused to accept his 2020 defeat, recently characterizing the election itself as the real insurrection, and is fighting to keep secret the records and documents connected to the events.
POTUS
Salon

"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

A Republican Party elephant logo pictured with the hair of US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

