Opinion: COVID’s long haul

Jeff Waters, the guitarist of Annihilator, took the time to open up about his experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic. He took time to reveal the severity of his symptoms as he and his family had been diagnosed with the virus early in the pandemic, and he also mentioned the long term effects of the disease. Waters noted that he thought that the information given regarding long COVID, the various long-term effects of the virus after diagnosis, was politically driven, and has now changed his views. “And now I understood what I thought was such a goofy term – ‘long COVID.’ I was thinking, “oh, it’s another political bunch of bullshit.’ And then I understood it that that was real. …Because it took over six months,” he stated. For more details click here.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO