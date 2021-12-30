Board of Trustees Special Meeting

The Fredonia Village Board held its final meeting of 2021 on Monday evening. Trustees voted to accept the resignation Phil Maslak as police chief. They also approved a proposal by Lawley Insurance Company for insurance renewal effective January 1, 2022 thru January 1, 2023 with an annual premium of $306,000. And the board approved the hiring of Jessica Gaglia of Silver Creek as a full-time Water Treatment Plant operator trainee. The meeting was the last one for outgoing Trustees EvaDawn Bashaw, Roger Britz, Jr., and Scott Johnston.

7 DAYS AGO