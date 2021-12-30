Board of Trustees Special Meeting

To join the meeting please click the link to the right. You must register prior to the event by clicking the link to the right and filling out the information. Event number (access code): 2345 156 1713. Attendee Password: bulk To Join by phone dial 1-408-418-9388 Event number (access code): 2345 156 1713. To Submit your question to the Board of Adjustment, please email: ZBAquestion@southorange.org.
(Ethete, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #14 School Board will convene for a special meeting and work session this Wednesday, January 5th. The special meeting will begin at 12:00 PM, and the work session at 1:00 PM, both in the Chief’s Tech Center located 638 Blue Sky Highway.
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees took no action on a recommendation from Texas Education Agency monitor David Faltys to put Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez on administrative leave. The recommendation would have had the board conduct an investigation of underlying conduct described in a protective order the Travis County District...
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will be conducting an emergency meeting on Thursday, December 30, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room, located at 101 S River St. on the first floor, Enterprise Oregon 97828. Purpose of this Meeting: To...
The Fredonia Village Board held its final meeting of 2021 on Monday evening. Trustees voted to accept the resignation Phil Maslak as police chief. They also approved a proposal by Lawley Insurance Company for insurance renewal effective January 1, 2022 thru January 1, 2023 with an annual premium of $306,000. And the board approved the hiring of Jessica Gaglia of Silver Creek as a full-time Water Treatment Plant operator trainee. The meeting was the last one for outgoing Trustees EvaDawn Bashaw, Roger Britz, Jr., and Scott Johnston.
Lyon County commissioners will have their weekly action meeting a day ahead of the normal schedule this week. Typically, the action session is on Thursdays, but commissioners will have the meeting Wednesday with other schedule adjustments at the Lyon County Courthouse later in the week due to the upcoming New Year’s holiday.
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Orland Park Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to address Cook County COVID safety requirements.
Beginning January 3, Cook County will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older, where food and drinks are served indoors.
The county also will require people 16 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter entertainment venues and fitness centers.
BATH — The Bath Township Board of Trustees’ meeting originally set for Jan. 4 has been canceled, in lieu of the year-end meeting slated for noon Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3864 Bath Road. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Through the entirety of 2022, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will use a new all-in-one video producing, recording, livestreaming and video captioning service for its meetings. Approved unanimously as part of its consent agenda Dec. 13, the board approved a contract with Swagit Productions, LLC in an amount...
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Board of Health will hold a special board meeting via teleconference on Dec. 27, beginning at noon. Public access to the video conference can be established through the following methods:. Zoom Video: https://zoom.us/join | Meeting ID: 895 1145 4388 / Passcode: Ryq76G. Zoom Audio:...
The Bakersfield City School District board considered four prospective new trustee area maps as a part of the redistricting process that happens in every school district every 10 years. During a discussion of the maps at the board's December meeting, trustees indicated that they were leaning toward one option provided...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Special Meeting on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Special Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law,...
City of Yorkville Public Library Board of Trustees met Oct. 11. The Board of Trustees meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Vice-President Theron Garcia, roll was called and a quorum was established. Roll Call:. Theron Garcia-yes, Bret Reifsteck-yes, Tara Schumacher-yes, Sue Shimp-yes, Russ Walter-yes, Susan Chacon-yes, Ryan Forristall-yes.
Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees approved a capital outlay project that was three years in the making. The board’s vote was the final step to set the project in motion. The college’s $7.3 million capital outlay project includes renovation to the north side of campus, specifically E.J....
Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Special Meeting Agenda for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10am. This is a remote access only meeting. Call In during designated time during the meeting to provide comments and ask questions:. Dial any of the following Zoom phone...
Soulsbyville, CA — The Soulsbyville School Board held a special meeting last night, a week after voting to no longer enforce state masking and vaccine requirements, and reduce the quarantine measures, come January 3rd. The board broke into closed session to discuss a single item, “significant exposure to litigation”...
A Greene County resident recently replaced a long-serving member on the Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees. Grand Junction resident Angela (Angie) Jewett was appointed to the Board, following the retirement of Ralph Riedesel, who has served on the Board of Trustees since 2004. Jewett retired last year from her career as the University Emergency Manager for Iowa State University.
The Walton County School Board held its regular meeting on Dec. 16, 2021, at the Tivoli Complex in DeFuniak Springs. Technology assistance from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) Fund under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act was approved. $424,201.00 was awarded from the Florida Department of Education.
GARFIELD — The city’s school district lost a dedicated public servant on Sunday when Board of Education member Gioacchino "Jack" Mazzola died at the age of 62.
Mazzola was a “true Boilermaker in every way, modeling how hard work and commitment can lead to great success,” Superintendent Anna Sciacca said in a letter to the staff. During his nine years on the board, Mazzola prioritized both the education and safety of students.
...
Comments / 0