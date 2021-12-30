Editorial: Next steps against the next wave

“We should stop saying ‘avoid it like the plague,’ ” goes the joke, “since COVID proves we don’t actually do that.”. And that bit of levity in the face of a deadly pandemic is about all we’re going to be able to muster at the...
Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
In his first public remarks since the Christmas holiday, President Joe Biden told governors from across the country that the next steps in fighting the coronavirus pandemic have to be taken at the state level. Biden acknowledged the shortage of testing supplies as the omicron variant surges. There have been...
Several studies have argued that the omicron variant is not all that, but a recent study suggests that having the worst symptoms of this virus can be more dangerous than before. Known for its high transmissibility, the omicron variant is feared to cause another severe outbreak. However, it had been...
President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.Biden was to deliver remarks during a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House as he looked both to convey his administration's urgency toward addressing the new variant and to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. Biden has emphasized...
Both Moderna and Pfizer have released early data showing the effectiveness of their vaccines and booster doses as the new omicron variant begins to take hold and as COVID cases rise across the U.S. But is one performing better than the other?. There are various reasons why someone might choose...
New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say Arizonans who were vaccinated against COVID-19 with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine should get a booster shot with either Moderna or Pfizer's offerings. The statement, which was released on AZDHS' website on Dec. 20, came days after the CDC...
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
MADISON, Wis. (KLKN) – According to a press release from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, new studies show that small antibody-like proteins from the immune system of sharks can neutralize the COVID-19 virus. The new VNARs will not be immediately available as a treatment in people, but...
Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
In a new study from the University of Florida, researchers found a pair of over-the-counter compounds that have been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and...
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
