Robert P. Alvarez: Prison gerrymandering new 'three-fifths compromise'
By Email
Rocky Mount Telegram
5 days ago
Are free and fair elections too much to ask for? Thanks to partisan gerrymandering — and its ugly cousin, prison gerrymandering — the answer is often yes. High-stakes redistricting battles now underway will help determine next year’s midterm elections. In a perfect world, parties would work together to ensure fair representation...
Redistricting has added to the number of Biden-leaning districts for upcoming elections, according to an analysis that contradicts Democrats’ narrative that Republicans were reaping a significant advantage from partisan gerrymandering. Cook Political Report Senior Editor David Wasserman said this week that congressional lines across the country have yet to...
Partisan gerrymandering is in full swing in America following the 2020 Census. In most states, legislators have the power to establish their own districts and both parties work to control the process and create favorable districts that often entrench incumbents and diminish the power of voters to change their leaders. And this year, in those states with independent commissions, even their recommendations are being ignored or undercut by state legislators. All of this gerrymandering is happening, despite the fact that the polling indicates that a significant majority of the American public support redistricting by independent commissions. In the face of such challenges, civic and business leaders need to rally the public support for independent redistricting commissions and collectively work to ensure that the commissions are established and their maps are implemented.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is forecasting a Republican house takeover and a President Joe Biden impeachment in 2023. “I’m very optimistic about 2022,” Cruz said on the latest episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the house at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”
Wanted: A new member of Congress to represent Tulare County, Clovis and much of Fresno in the House of Representatives. Pay: $174,000 a year. Must be willing to work long hours in Washington, D.C. Must campaign for re-election every two years. Knowledge of the 22nd Congressional District a must. That...
Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele said Monday that he won’t run for Maryland governor, but will remain part of the national political conversation and wants to see the GOP better define what it stands for. “I made the decision to stand down this round,” said Steele, a Republican MSNBC commentator and ardent critic of former President Donald Trump. “It’s not something the family wants me to do ...
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican who left the Democratic Party during the first Trump impeachment saga, told Fox News on Monday that his fellow moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., should take a close look at all that his party is working to accomplish while they hold the majority in Washington.
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got her personal Twitter account permanently suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. In response, she took shots at Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and others.
A year has passed since supporters of Donald Trump launched a physical assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral college ballots. A congressional select committee is investigating the violence and its sources, despite noncooperation from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other key figures. The nation continues to learn more disturbing information about how the attack was coordinated. Trump himself has still refused to accept his 2020 defeat, recently characterizing the election itself as the real insurrection, and is fighting to keep secret the records and documents connected to the events.
A Texas member of the House of Representatives had some choice words on social media for Freedom Caucus politician Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Greene, the Georgia U.S. Representative who was permanently suspended from Twitter on January 2, criticized Texas' Rep. Dan Crenshaw on social media for saying that President Joe Biden needs to get the pandemic under control on a December 30 Fox News interview.
Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
This summer, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell convened a three-day “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota, promising to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The three-day, livestreamed event, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof and ended in embarrassing...
Comments / 0