ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 6 days ago

Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2021. There is one day left in the year. On Dec. 30, 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991. On this date:. In 1813,...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. His death was announced by the National World War II Museum and confirmed by his daughter. Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the National WWII Museum.“The reason for that...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#British#The Gadsden Purchase#The United States Arsenal#Iroquois Theater#Capitol Rotunda
Outsider.com

WWII Veteran Steve Lewis, One of the Last Living ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ Dies at 99

World War II veteran Steve Lewis, one of the last living “Buffalo Soldiers,” died on Tuesday at age 99 in Bradenton, Florida. According to The Associated Press, World War II veteran Steve Lewis was one of the last living members of the all-Black cavalry regiment. Manatee County NAACP chapter president Robert Powell said Lewis was in the hospital before his death. He did not know why Lewis died.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Sandy Koufax
Person
James Burrows
Person
Fred Ward
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
George Harrison
Person
Russ Tamblyn
Person
Patti Smith
AFP

Ashli Babbitt: Rorschach test for attack on US Capitol

A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States. An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin. Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency. That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARK 4 News

A surge of evangelicals in Spain, fueled by Latin Americans

The Catholic church has been the dominant religious force in Spain for centuries. It's still the largest denomination by far in terms of numbers. But there's a surge of energy among Spain's growing population of evangelical Protestants as attendance at Catholic churches shrinks.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy