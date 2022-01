(WKBN) – For many, 2020 was going to be their year, but when the pandemic hit, sights were then set on 2021 to get back to normal. Now, we look 2022 right in the face. We wondered, what are people hopeful for this year? Are they still hopeful? We talked to your neighbors, your barber, your server on this last day of 2021 and found out how the people we see every day are reflecting on another year gone and what their hopes for the future are.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO