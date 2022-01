The latest character teaser for MBC upcoming drama “Tracer” gives a closer look at its main characters!. “Tracer” is a new drama taking place at the National Tax Service. Im Siwan stars as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung is Seo Hye Young, a fellow team member at the Seoul Regional Office who is unafraid to face the cowardly world head-on. Son Hyun Joo plays In Tae Joon, the commissioner of the Seoul Regional Office who dreams of becoming something bigger. Park Yong Woo takes on the role of Oh Young, who was once the ace of the National Tax Service but is now the section chief who doesn’t believe in doing any work. The drama is written by scriptwriter Kim Hyun Jung and helmed by director Lee Seung Young of “Voice 2” and “The Missing.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO