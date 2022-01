Storms and steamboats and misty mornings allowed one artist to transform what we see in galleries. Last week, I mentioned that there was a show at the Kimball Museum of Art up in Fort Worth that I don’t want you to miss. It’s of paintings by an English artist named J.M.W. Turner and it’s open until the beginning of February. Turner died of cholera in 1851, which was quite a while before impressionism and modernism begin to sweep through the culture of Europe and energize artists with new ideas of what art could be. But, in many of his paintings, Turner points to what’s on the way.

