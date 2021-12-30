ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

The Myanmar military is reverting to a strategy of massacres and scorched-earth tactics like...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Breaking News#Ap Archive
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN 'Horrified' by Reports of Massacre of Civilians in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS - A U.N. official said Sunday he was 'horrified' by credible reports that at least 30 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for the nonprofit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among...
WORLD
Boston Herald

Images from massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

BANGKOK — Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
ASIA
abc17news.com

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

BANGKOK (AP) — The humanitarian group Save the Children says it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country’s military. It says the two men were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community. The army seized power in February, ousting the elected government and arresting top officials. Photos of the attack have spread on social media in Myanmar, fueling outrage against the military. The photos show the charred bodies of over 30 people in burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Gate City

Election lies spawn deadly assault on US Capitol

Ample video evidence has emerged over the last year of what happened during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. It rebuts former President Donald Trump's persistent promotion of lies about the attack and about the 2020 election. (Jan. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
ADVOCACY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
The Independent

Mysterious object spotted in lake on Google Maps leads to Reddit speculation about secret military base

A mysterious shadow at the bottom of a lake has been spotted on Google Maps, and users on Reddit are guessing what it is.The object is located in Pyramid Lake in Nevada. It appears to contain four sections, each one different in length.It appears separate to the eponymous pyramid in the area, which is a small island near the south-eastern shore of the lake.Some users suggested the area could be a restricted military underwater military base, due to the fact that a military installation base is located nearby.“Lots of weird military bases near there, including Naval Underwater Warfare Center in the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy