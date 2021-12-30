ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Death of Black Teen Who Died in Police Custody Ruled a Homicide

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of Cedric Lofton, a Black teen who died while in police custody, has been ruled a homicide. According to an autopsy report reviewed by the New York Times, the 17-year-old died from “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest,” which he sustained after he was forced to lie facedown before being handcuffed....

www.complex.com

Comments / 47

Edward Altman
6d ago

Why are police officers put on paid leave when they kill someone 😷🤔❓ And most times not even charged with a crime. Makes no sense at all. 😡😡😡

Reply(16)
9
The Truthman
5d ago

lol the medical examiner is wrong in his determination of homicide, if he did not violently resist he would not have been violently restrained STOP RESISTING

Reply(3)
6
BGONEidiot45
6d ago

The biggest gang in this country claims another life. Past time for them to be held to account for the violence they unleash on citizens...especially murder..

Reply(7)
4
