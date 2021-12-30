Death of Black Teen Who Died in Police Custody Ruled a Homicide

A Black River Falls man is in custody on multiple charges after being arrested on New Year’s Day. The Black River Falls Police Department reports that just before 2:00 in the morning on January 1st, a man was reportedly running around the property located at 201 North 14th Street Apartment #12, armed with a handgun and was actively shooting. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly apprehend 50-year-old Roy Thompson after he attempted to flee on foot. Thompson was booked into the Jackson County Jail for attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, 5 counts of recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, intoxicated use of a firearm, battery/domestic violence, and disorderly/domestic violence. The Black River Falls Police Department reports that this appears to be an isolated incident, and that there is no further danger to the public. The incident is still under investigation.
