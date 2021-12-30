Find your inner Swiss watchmaker in beautiful Geneva
By ALAN BEHR Tribune News Service
nny360.com
5 days ago
GENEVA — The Jet d’Eau, the grand fountain in Lake Geneva, sprayed upward, an aquatic unicorn horn arching high, cascading as white mist into blue autumnal water. The lake spread outside the windows of my suite at the Beau-Rivage. The mouettes, narrow boats in banana yellow and trimmed in fire-engine red,...
If you're looking to set up a world-class beauty routine, why not go international? After all, each corner of the globe has its distinctive ingredients, influences, and traditions—and a diverse range of beauty benefits to go along with them. That’s why we’ve curated a lineup of beauty, health, and lifestyle staples sourced from or inspired by regions and cultural heritages all around the world, from a supplement that embodies the Mediterranean life to an eyeshadow inspired by Japanese pop art. Stock your medicine cabinet with these global goods that allow you to take flight—and get gorgeous—without leaving home.
Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has resumed its flagship service between Geneva and New York. Operated by an Airbus A330-300, the flights will initially run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with plans for daily flights by the northern 2022 summer. Four flights a week with a view to daily SWISS...
Early morning winter light in soft hues of slate gray and hints of blue illuminates the stoic darkness of the pines and highlights the contrasting whiteness of the delicate birches out my window. Large, lacy snowflakes flit past, tumbling in clusters to the frozen ground. They are in no particular hurry, settling on branches and fence posts and rooftops alike. There is no wind, and all is absolutely quiet and still.
You know how they say mechanical watches are things of sheer beauty with their intricate movements and delicate designs? Well, the same holds true for smartwatches too. The folks at GRID are on a mission to capture the beauty that lies beneath our favorite tech products, like this Apple Watch 1st Gen. Disassembled into all its tiny parts, this framed version of the Apple Watch shows how gracefully intricate our tech is (even if it’s mass-produced), and how much thought and consideration went into designing and engineering this technical marvel.
Great weather. Strong economy. Excellent healthcare. Oh, and special benefits and savings if you’re 55 (for women) and 60 (for men). That’s why Panama has once again topped InternationalLiving.com’s The World’s Best Places to Retire, now on its 31st edition. The 2022 list puts the Central American country on top for the 11th time.
Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
I am writing this on the deck of my Maldives beach villa, looking out at pristine white sand fringed with palm trees and turquoise sea. It is idyllic, exactly what I hoped for when we booked a last-minute package break earlier this month with my parents, as well as my sister and her family.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading around the world, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another seven countries to its "avoid travel" list. The additions on December 6 include one of the top destinations for US tourists, France. The rest of the group includes Andorra,...
As we approach the start of a new year, there is not only a lot of optimism surrounding a full year of cruises once again, but also some big changes and additions. Royal Caribbean is always planning years in advance, and 2022 is shaping up to be a cruise season full of intriguing choices for a vacation.
The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more.
The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort.
Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
Federal prosecutors say a South Florida man used COVID-19 relief money to buy millions of dollars in luxury items such as a Lamborghini and Rolex watches, CBS Miami reports. The station says Valesky Barosy, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, is charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
According to experts, a baby in the U.S. will go through about 3,000 diapers (or six daily changes) during their first year. (It’s a good thing babies are so cute.) Since it gets such extensive use, a changing table that’s well designed and can stand up to wear and tear is crucial. There are safety and style features to consider, options for open and closed storage, and designs that work especially well in small nurseries or multifunctional rooms. Just as the rocking chair has met its rival in the new and improved nursery glider, the changing table has seen competition from the convertible dresser. We’ve included both in our list: traditional changing tables and those that live a second life as a dresser after the baby years.
Despite the latest Omicron surge, it’s a safe bet to say that many around the world will be grabbing a bottle of bubbly in a collective clinking of glasses to ring in 2022. Whether you’re commemorating a year marked by personal and professional growth or celebrating the beginning of another, sparkling wine is a staple holiday libation. Though you will always find Champagne in my wine collection, it is not the only bubbly that should get a mention when it comes time to “pop some bottles.” Just like the saying goes, there’s a whole wide world out there, and that goes for sparkling wines as well.
Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old PhD student in Dublin whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
Comments / 0