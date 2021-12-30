Dear Aggie: Sustaining the resolution to garden

Dear Aggie: As a gardening New Year’s resolution, I’d like to be more sustainable in my garden. What steps can I take?. This is a great idea! There are three major things you can do to increase sustainability in your landscape. First of all, avoid pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Insecticides just...
Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new plants. If you’re a plant parent who is looking to grow their foliage family in the year ahead, look no further than Bloomscape‘s most popular plants for 2022. Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape’s Gardening Expert, has predicted the three houseplants that will be taking the new year by storm; the species that are sure to be flying off the shelves come January.
The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
The new year means new resolutions and in keeping with the spirit of self and garden improvement, here are the Top Six Garden Resolutions for 2022:. Plants are not your children and you do not owe them a lifetime commitment. If they grow too big or ugly or they misbehave, you can kick them out. No room for guilt in the garden.
New Year’s resolutions for gardeners can be simple and affect just your garden or they can be far-reaching enough to impact the environment and the whole community. Here are some ideas for you to consider as gardening resolutions. I will evaluate my landscape in terms of its environmental appropriateness,...
MY IRONCLAD, will-not-break, 2015 New Year’s gardening resolutions:. • I will no longer order rare and unusual plants sent to my home from specialty nurseries, knowing it upsets the living tweetle out of my wife when she sees how much I paid for them. (Instead, I’ll have them sent to a neighbor’s house so I can sneak them into the garden when my wife isn’t home.)
It has been a great gardening year, but 2022 is ready for cultivation and planting! Take time for some personal horticultural reflection and goal setting in the gardening department! The New Year is a great time to make some horticultural resolutions that will benefit any landscape. Let’s look at some tips, techniques and strategies that will make your landscaping experience in Southwest Florida the best in 2022 – we can help!
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a good reason air plants have their name. They don't have roots like other plants do for absorbing water from soil. Instead, air plants get water and nutrients from the air around them. These plants use tiny, hair-like growths on their leaves, called trichomes, to soak up the moisture they need from humidity and rain water. Despite this neat trick, air plants usually require regular watering when grown as houseplants. That's because the air in our homes is typically very dry (and hopefully rain-free). To water your air plants properly, follow these expert tips on the best method to use, how often to give your air plants water, and what kind of water to use.
Since many people have some time off work over the holiday season, this can be a great time to get on with some useful DIY projects in the garden. If the weather where you live is very cold at this time of year, then you may be inclined to stay indoors. But it is worthwhile dressing warmly and spending some time outdoors readying the garden for the growing season to come. This is a chance to get up close and personal with nature in a winter garden.
Statistics show that half of Americans make some sort of New Year’s resolutions but most people don’t follow through past the end of January -- myself included. Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, eating healthier and exercising, but I have a few suggestions for you to consider that could encompass all of them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an activity of moderate intensity, such as gardening, for 2.5 hours each week can reduce the risk for obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, colon cancer and premature death.
- "PSA: If you happen to see a walnut-sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in your garden. These are 100-200 praying mantis eggs!" they wrote in the post. "Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve!" This advice,...
Comments / 0