New look Chronicle is unpleasant

Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

With the new smaller type, longer pages,...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Three cheers to Chronicle for reprinting editorial

I applaud each and everyone of you at the Chronicle who was involved in the reprinting of the most published editorial to date. Mr. Church’s reply to Ms. Virginia O’Hanlon back in 1897 is a classic – and rightfully so – for it’s proof to all of us that Santa Claus not only resides in a child’s heart but that his true spirit of the holiday season remains within us even as we age! We are blessed for the wisdom in Mr. Church’s reply to Virginia - an eyelash short of 125 years ago – still remains intact, and rings true today!
Citrus County Chronicle

Changes to paper are ‘disapppointing’

Your recent format changes are more than a little disappointing: different font, smaller, less readable type face, lottery news that no longer provides winner information, and what appears to be a reduction in national and international news. On a less worthy note, I miss Peanuts, Arlo and Janice on a...
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Now that Sant's gone

‘Well that’s it for the holidays,” my husband said, a note of resignation in his voice. “Au contraire,” I responded. And yet, even as I objected to throwing Christmas out to the curb, sadly I realized this was where many Christmas trees were destined to land within hours or days, icicles and the odd ornament still clinging to mostly bare branches.
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – NEW CHANGES

I picked up your paper today, Monday (Dec. 27) – 18 pages! You should be paying me. If you want to do a community service and help fill some pages, how about going over some of these bills before Congress, starting with the voting bill?. I don’t like the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Roman farce opens at Art Center Theatre

The Art Center Theatre will open 2022 with Stephen Sondheim’s joyous musical romp through ancient Rome. “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” has desperate lovers, scheming neighbors and a secret behind every toga as the crafty slave Pseudolus tries to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan for his young master, Hero, in exchange for his freedom.

