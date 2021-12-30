New look Chronicle is unpleasant

I applaud each and everyone of you at the Chronicle who was involved in the reprinting of the most published editorial to date. Mr. Church’s reply to Ms. Virginia O’Hanlon back in 1897 is a classic – and rightfully so – for it’s proof to all of us that Santa Claus not only resides in a child’s heart but that his true spirit of the holiday season remains within us even as we age! We are blessed for the wisdom in Mr. Church’s reply to Virginia - an eyelash short of 125 years ago – still remains intact, and rings true today!

