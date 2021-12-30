Isaiah Wong Goes Off Late In Miami Win Over NC State

STILLWATER, Okla. — What happened Tuesday, Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self doesn’t anticipate is going to happen again very often. During the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Conference opener on the road against Oklahoma State, Self watched his team miss 19-straight shots in the first half. While Self would say postgame he didn’t realize that had happened as it did, it’s a reality that was evident to so many in the moment. ...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO