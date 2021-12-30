UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening flat on Thursday, with futures down 0.17%.

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.0% in December from November, capping the biggest full-year rise in prices since 2006, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed. read more

* COVID-19 AID: Britain pledged 105 million pounds ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa, cope with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

* COVID-19 CASES: The United Kingdom reported a record 183,037 COVID-19 cases, over 53,000 more than the previous high registered just a day earlier, government statistics showed. read more

* GOLD: Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, as prices hovered around a key support level in thin trade, pressured by firm Treasury yields. read more

* METAL: Copper prices edged down in range-bound Asian trading as 2021 draws to a close, but persisting concerns over supply propelled Shanghai aluminium to a two-month high. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. read more

* UK shares rose in thin holiday trading on Wednesday with defensive stocks leading gains against the backdrop of Britain reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases and announcing there would be no new pandemic-related curbs this year. read more

