ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 30

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening flat on Thursday, with futures down 0.17%.

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.0% in December from November, capping the biggest full-year rise in prices since 2006, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed. read more

* COVID-19 AID: Britain pledged 105 million pounds ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa, cope with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

* COVID-19 CASES: The United Kingdom reported a record 183,037 COVID-19 cases, over 53,000 more than the previous high registered just a day earlier, government statistics showed. read more

* GOLD: Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, as prices hovered around a key support level in thin trade, pressured by firm Treasury yields. read more

* METAL: Copper prices edged down in range-bound Asian trading as 2021 draws to a close, but persisting concerns over supply propelled Shanghai aluminium to a two-month high. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. read more

* UK shares rose in thin holiday trading on Wednesday with defensive stocks leading gains against the backdrop of Britain reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases and announcing there would be no new pandemic-related curbs this year. read more

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
Reuters

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 4

NOVARTIS (NOVN.S) A U.S. appeals court affirmed a win for Swiss drugmaker Novartis against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharm Co Ltd, finding that a patent covering the blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Gilenya is valid and a proposed HEC generic would infringe it. For more, click on NOVN.S. COMPANY STATEMENTS. * Relief...
dallassun.com

World economy in 2022: the big factors to watch closely

Will 2022 be the year where the world economy recovers from the pandemic? That's the big question on everyone's lips as the festive break comes to an end. One complicating factor is that most of the latest major forecasts were published in the weeks before the omicron variant swept the world. At that time, the mood was that recovery was indeed around the corner, with the IMF projecting 4.9% growth in 2022 and the OECD projecting 4.5%. These numbers are lower than the circa 5% to 6% global growth expected to have been achieved in 2021, but that represents the inevitable rebound from reopening after the pandemic lows of 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#European Stocks#Oil Prices#Shanghai#House Prices#Uk#Reuters#Ftse#House#British#Nationwide#Omicron#Treasury#Asian#Financial Times
The Independent

Traders ring in the new year with strongest showing since July

London’s FTSE 100 index replicated last year’s strong start on its first day of trading in 2022, racking up its best showing in six months.The index added 120.61 points, fuelled by oil giants, the travel sector and some of the UK’s biggest banks.The 1.6% increase to 7,505.15 points made it the FTSE’s best result since July 21, although it briefly looked like the index might have its best day since February.“Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from...
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell in afternoon trading Tuesday along with shares of big growth names, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as bank stocks surged with U.S. Treasury yields. The Nasdaq Composite reversed Monday’s strong gains to fall more than 1%,...
The Independent

Manufacturing growth remains robust as signs point to easing supply chain woes

Britain’s manufacturing sector grew at a faster pace than first thought in December amid signs the supply chain crisis may be finally easing, according to new figures.The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 57.9 last month.This was higher than the initial so-called flash PMI reading of 57.6, though a slight drop on the three-month high of 58.1 recorded in November.Any score above 50 on the index represents growth in the sector.Although supply chains remain severely stretched, there are at least signs that the situation is stabilising, with vendor delivery times lengthening to the weakest extent for...
Reuters

Canadian dollar tracks oil higher in 'choppy trading'

TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose and domestic data showed further growth in factory activity. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2685 to the greenback, or 78.83 U.S. cents,...
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.Wall Stree ’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 23,252.69 while Seoul’s Kospi...
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec,31

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday. South Africa's rand was flat in thin trade on Thursday as the currency struggled to make meaningful gains against a stronger dollar, while stocks edged higher. GLOBAL MARKETS. Global stock markets...
investing.com

Dalal St Likely to Open Lower; Factors Affecting Nifty50 on Dec 31

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.13% lower at 8:10 am on Friday, giving away initial gains and indicating Dalal Street to open at a negative note. At the same time, the Dow Jones Futures was down 0.16%.
Reuters

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

INDRA (IDR.MC) Indra will be in charge of the technological renovation of Silogport, the technological platform of the port of Valparaiso city in Chile, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday. OHLA. Spain's National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the stock market regulator, fined OHLA with 250,000 euros ($282,950.00) for providing...
ShareCast

UK Dec house prices soar, but 2022 could be slower - Nationwide

UK house prices recorded a bigger-than-expected rise in December and marked their strongest year since 2006, but there could be a cooling next year, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday. Prices in December increased by 1% month on month - compared with forecasts of 0.5% - driven by strong demand,...
Reuters

Indonesian stock markets closed on Dec. 31

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's stock markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year holiday. Markets will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 29

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE) Daimler appointed Andreas Friedrich as the chief executive of its battery projects, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday. !RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.6% at close. Nikkei (.N225) -0.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.9%. Time: 5:40 GMT. ECONOMY. No major German economic data scheduled. DIARIES. REUTERS...
Reuters

UK stocks inch up in muted holiday trading

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 24 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher in pre-Christmas trading on Friday, with investors largely hopeful that the global economy can weather the Omicron COVID-19 variant that is forcing several countries to reimpose restrictions.
Reuters

Reuters

264K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy